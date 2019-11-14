Veterans to face Riverdale in Round 1 of playoffs at Freedom Field

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Veterans Warhawks face Riverdale in Round one of the playoffs Friday in The End Zone’s Game of the Week.

The Warhawks closed the regular-season winning five of their last six games. They finished 8-2 overall and 3-1 in region one 5A.

Veteran’s gone 16-5 the past two seasons under second-year head coach Milan Turner. However, its been bounced out of the playoffs two straight years.

In fact, the last time the Warhawks advanced to the second round was in 2013.

Here’s Veterans head coach Milan Turner on facing Riverdale.

THE COACH

“Very talented football team,” Turner said. “They’re a three seed. They’re a 7-3 team, so they definitely deserve to be here in this game, and again, they’re a very talented well-coached football team and it’ll take a great effort to find a way to win that one.”