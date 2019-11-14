Macon resident shoots armed robbery suspect in legs

Authorities arrest 21-year-old Mark Antony Capron for armed robbery. Also, one of his victims shoots him in both legs.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An armed robbery suspect gets shot by the victim after he tried to rob them of their keys.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. Authorities identified the armed robbery suspect as 21-year-old Mark Antony Capron, of Macon.

Deputies responded to a personal armed robbery in the 1000 block of Courtland Avenue.

While en route, deputies responded to a “person shot” call in the Napier and Crescent Avenues area. When deputies arrived at the Courtland Avenue address, they were informed that Capron used a silver pistol to rob the residents of their car keys.

Authorities say as the residents tried to run, Capron fired shots at them. Then, one resident got a gun and returned fire at Capron.

Capron fled on foot.

When deputies arrived at the Napier and Crescent area, they found Capron with gunshot wounds to the legs. Authorities matched Capron’s identity to that of the description of the suspect on Courtland.

Authorities say they recovered the gun Capron used in the incident.

Deputies took Capron to the hospital for treatment and then to the Bibb County Jail.

The charges

Authorities charged him with the following:

(2) counts of Armed Robbery

(1) count of Aggravated Assault

Authorities have set no bond for him.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.