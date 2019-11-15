Daybreak Interview: Annual River Alive Clean Up in Warner Robins

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Keep Warner Robins Beautiful is Houston County’s branch of Keep Georgia Beautiful, which is a foundation that focuses on sustainability in Georgia communities. This Saturday, the organization will be hosting its annual Rivers Alive clean up, to clean Bay Gall Creek in Houston County.

Keep Warner Robins Beautiful’s Executive Director, Debra Jones, visited Daybreak to tell us about the volunteer opportunity.

The annual Rivers Alive clean up is Saturday, November 16th at 9 a.m. Volunteers will meet at Wellston Trail/ Corder Road.

Click on the video to see the full interview.