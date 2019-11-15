Bibb County deputies arrest robbery suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Sheriff deputes arrested a man in connection to a robbery and attempted robbery.

On Monday, deputies were called to the BP Gas Station on Pio Nono Avenue for a robbery by snatching.

While in-route, deputies were informed the suspect was walking on Pio Nono Avenue near Rocky Creek Road. They were able to find the suspect, 34-year-old Marquez Quontae Lewis, in front of the Arby’s. He was arrested without incident.

It was reported a woman stopped at the BP, and while sitting in her vehicle, Lewis approached her and tried to sell her drugs. She declined, and that’s when Lewis tried to snatch her wallet out of her hand. The victim was able to hold onto her wallet, so Lewis ran off.

Deputies also determined Lewis stole beer from the Quick Serve Gas Station on Rocky Creek Road. He was identified by the store’s surveillance video. Lewis had the same clothes he was wearing when he took the beer.

He also had a crack pipe in his possession that he tried hiding in the back seat of a patrol car while being taken to jail.

Lewis is charged with robbery, theft by shoplifting and possession of drug related objects. He is being held on a $2,400.00 bond at this time.