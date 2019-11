DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Rest areas along I-16 in Dublin will re-open next week.

According to GDOT, the department will reopen both Interstate 16 rest areas 87 and 88 in Laurens County on Monday, November 18.

The department re-opens Dublin’s rest areas after, what the department calls, “unsatisfactory water pressure conditions” back in February.