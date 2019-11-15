Early morning fire destroys Macon nursery

An early morning fire leaves a business owner trying to salvage what he can.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Rain did not stop a fire from destroying Agape Nursery in Macon on Friday.

Around 3:30 a.m., fire crews received a call about a structure fire. Macon-Bibb County Fire

Department Captain Roderick Colvard described the scene upon arrival.

“Fire — it was everywhere,” Captain Colvard said. “There are several buildings here, and we didn’t know exactly where it was. When we got in, we did find that it was the nursery that was burning.”

Wesley Glen Ministries is located on the property. Victor Davidson, the owner of Agape Nursery, leases the space for the business.

The fire destroyed the main office building; the fire also damaged a shed and greenhouse.

Dr. Tyler Plaxico, President and CEO of Wesley Glen Ministries, says the owner of Agape also lost business equipment.

“Office supplies, his computers, blowers, weed eaters, most of his machines used for cutting grass. All those kinds of things,” Plaxico said.

Fire crews say it took about a half an hour to put out the blaze.

“It’s going to be pretty hard for him, but he’s got the ability to rebuild, and so we are thankful for that,” Plaxico said.

Captain Colvard says there are no injuries associated with the incident and the cause is still under investigation.

Wesley Glen Ministries told us they relocated residents who live in two homes on the property. Those residents are currently staying at two other homes owned by Wesley Glen Ministries.