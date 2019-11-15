The End Zone: First round playoffs scores and highlights

By
Clayton Poulnott
-
0

November 15:

AAAAAA:

Houston County , Evans

AAAAA:

South Effingham , Jones County

AAAA:

Luella , West Laurens

Baldwin , Cairo

Mary Persons , Eastside

Hampton , Perry

AAA:

Brantley County , Peach County

Central , Pierce County

Westside , Appling County

SE Bulloch , Crisp County

AA:

Fitzgerald , Bleckley County

Washington County , Brooks County

Early County , Dublin

Dodge County , Thomasville

A PUBLIC:

Taylor County , Manchester

Macon County , Turner County

Seminole County , Wilcox County

A PRIVATE:

FPD , Wesleyan

Stratford , Prince Avenue

