Nursery’s office total loss, greenhouse and shed damaged after fire

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A nursery’s office is a total loss after an early morning fire Friday.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief, Marvin Riggins, a fire broke out around 3:30 Friday morning at Agape Nursery on Mumford Road in Macon.

Chief Riggins says the fire is contained, but as of 5:45 Friday morning, firefighters were still putting out hot spots.

41NBC Reporter Chip Matthews, who is at the scene of the fire, says the greenhouse and the nursery’s shed is damaged as well.

Chief Riggins says not all of the nursery’s plants were lost and no one was injured.