Macon man shoots at people after argument with mother

Authorities arrested Rominique White after he fired shots at people in a house following an argument with his mother.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man fired shots at people in a house after an argument with his mother.

Authorities say that the incident happened on Monday, Nov. 11 around 2:30 p.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 2400 block of Holland Drive about an aggravated assault.

Deputies say that a 50-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man were at the residence when the incident happened.

Authorities say the woman got into an argument with her son — 27-year-old Rominique Jarbarvus White — over money. During the argument, White fired multiple shots at the victims.

White fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Authorities say while en-route to the residence, deputies saw White in a vehicle at the corner of Bloomfield Drive and Rocky Creek Road. Deputies stopped and detained White without incident.

Authorities located the gun White used during the incident.

The charges

Deputies took White to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with three counts of Aggravated Assault.

Authorities have set no bond for him.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.