MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, which reminds us of the importance of early lung cancer detection. Coliseum Medical Centers staff say this is especially important for those long-time cigarette users and those exposed to secondhand smoking.

Dr. Mark Hendricks and RN Racara Mastervick, both with Coliseum Medical Centers, visited Daybreak to tell us about a lung cancer screening event.

- Advertisement -

Click on the video to see the full interview.