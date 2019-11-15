Rigby’s announces changes to Warner Robins Christmas Parade

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rigby’s announced changes to the 62nd Annual Warner Robin’s Christmas Parade.

Organizers say the parade will still be a fun evening, but they want to make it an all day event.

The parade will be a mile long on Cohen Walker Drive, starting at Central Georgia Technical College and ending at Rigby’s.

Gracie Rigby says having the parade on Cohen Walker Drive, will allow for extra parking and bring in more vendors.

“We had a mom reach out and say that they always struggle with things to do before the parade, their kids are antsy and their kids are a little crazy and we want to offer everyone opportunity to have a great afternoon opposed to one event, so this event will grow to lasting all day instead of 2 hours,” Rigby said.

World War II veterans will be the honorary grand marshals.

The parade is December 7th at 4 p.m.