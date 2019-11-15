Salvation Army red kettles accepts digital donations for those in need

From change and dollar bills to Apple and Google pay — Salvation Army red kettles accepting digital donations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army is changing the way it accepts donations at their holiday red kettles.

You can still pay with change and dollar bills. However, you can now also pay using your smartphone.

The Salvation Army red kettles have been ringing since 1890. After more than 100 years, the way we donate has evolved.

“It’s been around for a long time and folks are familiar with seeing that traditional red shield and it’s been out of the goodness of people’s hearts where they drop their pennies, dimes, quarters, and dollars into the red kettle,” Major Andrew Gilliam with the Salvation Army in Macon said.

Major Gilliam says it’s time the Salvation Army accept digital donations.

“As the younger generation gets further into their adult lives that transition between using traditional money and electronic forms, we’ll probably see a shift,” he said.

To make a digital donation, open your camera and scan the barcode to access the Salvation Army donation site. The red kettles roll out on Black Friday, November 29.