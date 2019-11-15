Deputies arrest screaming man at Macon motel

Deputies arrested Dylan West at Red Roof Inn after he was “just released from jail.”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Deputies arrested a man with heroin after he showed irate behavior at a Macon motel.

Authorities say the incident happened on Friday, November 8 around 6:20 a.m.

Bibb deputies responded to Red Carpet Inn — 2690 Riverside Drive — regarding an irate man screaming in the parking lot. Authorities identified the man as 22-year-old Dylan Valentino West.

Authorities say when deputies arrived, they found West on his knees screaming. When deputies questioned him, he told them that he “just got out of jail.”

Deputies then asked West for his ID. As he pulled it out of his pocket, he dropped a small bag of heroin.

The charges

Deputies took West to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance. Authorities set West’s bond at $9,550.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.