Woman arrested for theft after having SUV towed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -A Macon woman was taken to jail after having a vehicle towed that she didn’t own.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Patrol deputies responded to the Wood Springs Suites Macon West, on Harrison Road, Monday, in regards to a stolen vehicle.

It was reported that on November 8, 20-year-old Jtraniah Dobreya Harris had a 2004 GMC Envoy towed off the property, and received money for the car. The vehicle did not belong to Harris, and she did not have permission to have the vehicle removed. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video, and Harris told investigators she took money for the vehicle.

Harris was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Theft by Taking. She was released on November 12, on a $4,050.00 bond.