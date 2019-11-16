Bowden Homes man stabs victim multiple times

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a “person cut” incident that happened on Cedar Street near Ell Street.

Authorities say deputies responded to the incident at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say when deputies arrived, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple cuts to the arms and body. The victim was reportedly outside of Bowden Homes when he saw 25-year-old Tenacio Rodriguez Boyd rolling around on the ground with a knife.

Authorities say the victim said something to Boyd. Then Boyd stabbed him multiple times.

No one else reported any other injuries during the incident.

The victim was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment. The hospital lists him in critical condition at this time.

Authorities say Boyd fled on foot before deputies arrived.

Description

Authorities describe Boyd as the following:

Stands 5 foot 10 inches

weighs 168 pounds

last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt and jeans

Boyd is also wanted for charges of Aggravated Assault.

Authorities urge the public not to approach Boyd as they consider him dangerous.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.