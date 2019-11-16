Family feud leaves 2 shot in Bloomfield area

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a shooting that happened in the 5200 block of Bloomfield Road at 1:19 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say a family dispute at the residence led to the shooting. During the dispute 27-year-old Kennisha Hill and her 60-year-old uncle got into a physical fight.

Deputies say that Hill pulled a gun on her uncle and shot him in the right leg. The bullet also struck Hill’s 29-year-old boyfriend in the right leg.

Both men were taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health and listed in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.