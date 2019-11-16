Macon man killed after house party shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting at a house party in south Macon leaves one person dead and another injured.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies responded to an address in the 3300 block of Antioch Road regarding two people shot.

Authorities say that there was a house party at the residence. During the party, three men entered the house and started shooting — striking two men.

The two victims were taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the medical staff pronounced the death of 44-year-old Zarkia Tarmaine Frazier, of Macon. The hospital lists the other victim in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived. They were last seen wearing dark clothing.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.