I-16 rest areas in Dublin reopen after underground upgrades

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two rest areas along Interstate 16 in Dublin are officially reopened Monday.

The city closed both rest stops due to a few underground upgrades.

- Advertisement -

“We discovered a major water main leak in late February 2019,” said Kyle Collins, Dublin’s District Communications Specialist with Georgia Dot. “It was about a mile and a half of pipe that was repaired in regards to the water main.”

Dublin officials say the leaky pipe led to low water pressure.

The repairs took almost a year to fnish, because of challenging weather conditions at times.

This also wasn’t the first time the rest areas were closed for repairs.

“Both of these facilities were redone and reopened in December 2017,” said Collins.

Now travelers passing through can get some rest, before hitting the road once again.