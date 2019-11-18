Dodge County man charged with shooting death of his brother

Steven Reaves is charged with one count of Malice Murder in the death of his brother Dennis.

RHINE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation involving two brothers.

Deputies responded to a shooting just before midnight Saturday, November 16th at a home on Mill Pond Road in Rhine.

According to the initial investigation, there was a verbal and then physical fight between two brothers, Steven Reaves and Dennis Reaves.

According to a GBI news release, 61-year-old Steven shot 49-year-old Dennis.

Dennis Reaves was pronounced deceased at the scene of the shooting.

Steven Reaves is charged with one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder, and one count of Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes.