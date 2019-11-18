2 men rob Dollar General, Family Dollar at gunpoint in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into two dollar store armed robberies that happened in Macon.

Authorities say the incidents happened between 10:45 a.m. and 11:08 a.m. on Sunday. The armed robberies happened at the following locations:

Dollar General — located at 4996 Bloomfield Road

Family Dollar — located at 3567 Houston Avenue

Deputies say that two men entered the stores with a gun. They demanded money from the clerk and received an undisclosed amount of cash at both locations.

The suspects fled on foot before deputies arrived. No one reported any injuries during these incidents.

Descriptions

Authorities describe the suspects as:

Standing around five foot eight inches tall

slender

wearing all black

Masked faces

Anyone with information

If you have any information about these incidents, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.