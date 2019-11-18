Downtown Macon now offers free Wi-Fi

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – From selfies for social media, to searching local restaurant’s menus, you can now do all of that without using your data in Downtown Macon.

Middle Georgia State University is launching “WiFi Macon”.

MGA, Macon-Bibb, and Cox Communications teamed up to bring free Wi-Fi to Poplar Street.

Dr. Kevin Floyd with MGA, says free Wi-Fi will add to tourists’ experience, and help keep Macon moving forward in the digital age.

“It’s good for the community. It’s good for tourism. It’s very good for the businesses along this growing corridor. It’s going to help Macon stay connected and it’s going to really provide the foundation for Macon to become a ‘smart’ city,” Dr. Floyd said.

Mark Stevens works downtown and says he’s glad to see Macon being progressive.

“Downtown is booming. I’m exciting for what’s happening downtown and WiFi is just one more that’s something we can get excited about,” Stevens said.

“WiFi Macon” is made possible through a $39,000 Downtown Challenge Grant.

To access the Wi-Fi, go to your Wi-Fi settings and click ‘Public WiFi.’

The free Wi-Fi is accessible on Poplar Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Rosa Parks Square.