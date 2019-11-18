GBI investigating teen shooting death in Dodge County

Chauncey Police reported finding 17-year-old Braydon Stokes with a gunshot wound, and he later died at the hospital.

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Dodge County.

The death happened around 9:00 Saturday morning at a home on Brown Street in Chauncey.

According to a GBI news release, a juvenile at the home reported that his firearm accidentally discharged, hitting Stokes. The release says the juvenile was returning from hunting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information can contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 478-374-8131.