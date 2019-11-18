Macon teen shot walking on Hawkinsville Avenue

RHINE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday, involving a teenager near the intersection of Hawkinsville Avenue and Eastview Avenue.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male with a single gun shoot to the right shoulder. It was reported that the victim was walking on Hawkinsville Avenue, when an unknown suspect started shooting.

- Advertisement -

No one else was injured during the incident. The victim was taken to the Navicent Health, Medical Center for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.