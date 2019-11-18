Man charged with sending sexually threatening messages to minors

Geovanni Adamson is being held without bond in the Twiggs County Law Enforcement Center.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County deputies arrest a 19-year-old Newnan man in connection to sending sexually threatening messages through social media.

Geovanni Adamson is being held without bond in the Twiggs County Law Enforcement Center for three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, three counts of Terroristic Threats and three counts of Harassing Communications.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received calls about Adamson from three separate female juveniles.

As detectives worked the case, they discovered a similar case in Newnan, Georgia. After comparing photos from the cases, Twiggs deputies arrested Adamson.

According to the Newnan Police Department, Adamson was charged with multiple counts of Child Sexual Exploitation in March of 2018. And he was out on bond on these charges when he was arrested in Twiggs County.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office says there could be more charges.