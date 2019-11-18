Monroe County car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A two-car collision claims the life of William Stallings in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A two-car collision leaves one person dead and two others injured. This comes from a news release from Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis says the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Monroe County deputies responded to a two-car accident on Highway 74 going towards Yatesville.

Authorities say that a Chevrolet Camaro — driven by Harlee-Grace Dean — was traveling east. That’s when another vehicle — driven by Julia Stallings — entered Highway 74 at Norwood Drive and collided with Dean.

Lewis says that Dean and Julia both suffered minor injuries. However, Julia’s passenger and husband, William Stallings, suffered serious injuries.

Medical staff treated Dean on the scene. However, Julia and William Stallings were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for their injuries.

Lewis says William died around 10 p.m. as a result of his injuries.

This accident is still under investigation.