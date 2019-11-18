Mostly dry work week ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are going to warm up to where we should be for this time of year as we stay mostly dry during the work week ahead.

TODAY.

Aside from a few early morning sprinkles, we will stay dry as we kick off the work week. Under a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon temperatures will be topping out in the middle to upper 60’s across the area which is right where we should be for this time of year. Late this evening and into the early overnight hours we will begin to see more clouds stream into the area, but I am expecting a dry night as a weak front falls apart across our area. Temperatures overnight will be running in the low to middle 40’s.

TOMORROW.

It is going to be a sunny afternoon after a partly cloudy start to the day. Temperatures will run in the middle 60’s during the afternoon before falling into the lower 40’s overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay dry until late Friday and into Sunday when our next cold front approaches. Scattered showers are forecast on Saturday and into Sunday as the front moves through Middle Georgia. Behind the front we will see slightly cooler temperatures as high pressure builds in from the west.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)