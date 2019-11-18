Video surveillance helps identify suspects

37-year-old Quantisha Trinita Sanders, 27-year-old Onkendiah Rodney Hightower and two minors arrested

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several people are in custody in connection to a pair of armed robberies.

On November 17th, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 4996 Bloomfield Rd. and the Family Dollar at 3567 Houston Ave.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says two men robbed the stores at gunpoint.

After watching surveillance videos, deputies say they were able to identify the suspects.

Search warrants at multiple locations led to the arrest of a 16-year-old male and his mother, 37-year-old Quantisha Trinita Sanders, both of Macon. Deputies found Sanders and her son at a home on the 3800 block of Napier Ave.

At a separate location on the 1000 block of Sylvian Dr., deputies also arrested a 16-year-old male and his 27-year-old brother Onkendiah Rodney Hightower, both of Macon.

During the searches, deputies say they found a large amount of money and the clothes worn during the robberies.

Deputies took both minors to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center and charged them with two counts of Armed Robbery.

Authorities took Hightower to the Bibb County jail and charged him with two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Obstruction of Peace Officer. He is being held without bond at this time.

Sanders went to the Bibb County Jail and faces Obstruction of a Peace Officer charges. She is being held on a $1,300.00 bond at this time.