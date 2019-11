MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon restaurant and bar wants to give back during the holidays.

People lined up around Overtyme Bar and Grill Monday, to receive a free turkey voucher.

It’s Overtyme’s fourth year donating turkeys to people in need.

Overtyme is handing out vouchers at it’s location on Pio Nono Avenue Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Turkeys will be handed out Saturday, all you need to bring is your voucher and ID.