Quiet, mild weather hangs around this week

After a few showers to start the day, we saw sunshine and a warm up to the upper 60’s for Monday afternoon.

A trough will be moving through the area through the day on Tuesday, but impacts are not expected to be much more than an additional breeze and small cool down.



Despite the clouds in Middle Georgia tonight, we will see our low temps fall into the 40’s. The trough moving through will bring out highs down a few degrees, to the lower 60’s, but it should still be a nice day.



We will be staying dry through the rest of the week, with high pressure pushing in behind the trough. Expect plentiful sunshine and a sustained warm up as we await rain and a cold front by the weekend.



Based on how systems have been quickly moving this season, I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with some rain on playoff football again…but right now the bulk of the rain looks like it will hold off until Saturday.

Behind the cold front we will once again see temps drop well below normal to the low 60’s.