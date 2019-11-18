Twiggs deputies arrest man accused of sexual exploitation of children

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michael Hulsey on warrants out of Cherokee County.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County deputies arrest a man in connection to a sexual exploitation of children investigation.

According to a news release from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, Hulsey was wanted for multiple counts of Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors, Sexual Exploitation of Children, and

Child Molestation.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office now has opened a Sexual Exploitation of Children investigation in relation to this case.