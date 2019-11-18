World’s largest convenience store to bring more than 200 jobs

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The world’s largest convenience store is coming to Warner Robins.

Buc-ee’s held a groundbreaking ceremony at the corner of Interstate 75 and Russell Parkway on Monday.

With 37 stores in Texas, officials announced it will open its first Georgia location in 2021, and bring more than 200 jobs.

“While looking along Interstate 75, we ran across the Warner Robins community and it has good visibility, the community was wonderful to work with us, Beaver Aplin, President of Buc-ee’s said.

Aplin says the new location will make a huge impact in Warner Robins.

“We pay well, these jobs will have insurance, 401k, and paid vacation,” Aplin said. “We think it’ll be a real benefit for the local community as well as the traveling public.”

The 53,000-square-foot travel center will have 116 fueling positions, and thousands of snack and food options.

The convenience center will be open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The new location will also have all of Buc-ee’s favorites including: Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.

Buc-ee’s will host job fairs during the spring and summer.