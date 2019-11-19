WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The U.S. Census is almost upon us and it’s important to get an accurate count.

The U.S. Census Bureau says their, “goal is to count everyone once, only once, and in the right place.”

That is why for the first time people will be able to respond to the count online, by phone, or mail.

Government officials want everyone to know that an accurate count is essential.

Kate Hogan is the Director of Economic Development in Centerville. She is working closely with the U.S. Census Bureau.

“I think that it’s really just important that we remember that all of this information is super safe, it’s highly protected and it’s just going to make sure that we get federal funding and accurate representation in Washington D.C.,” Hogan said.

Census officials say a correct count helps with funding for programs like Head Start, WIC, and Affordable Housing.

That is why it is important to not only make sure you are counted but that you encourage others to make sure they’ve been counted too.