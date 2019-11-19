We are pretty much going to copy and paste our weather from today onto Wednesday. Expect sunny skies and highs staying in the 60’s.



This will pretty much be our forecast through Thursday evening. Expect to keep the clear skies through much of the week, before our next chance of rain rolls in on Friday.



We will start to see a few showers developing on Friday night ahead of our next big weather system. This strong cold front will push through Middle Georgia by Friday night, bringing a few periods of heavy rain. We are not anticipating thunderstorm activity at this time.

Behind the front we will see a quick cool down to start next week.



Looking too far ahead, to Thanksgiving week, it looks like we will be dealing with rain and potentially storms the day before Thanksgiving. Obviously things in this forecast will change in the next week, but so far we are seeing signals that this will bring a big cool down behind the front.

Definitely something to watch through the weekend