Four arrested at Forsyth Gardens apartment complex

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Forsyth Police Department attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant for Brandon Smith, at the Forsyth Gardens apartment complex.

The arrest warrants were for one count felony aggravated assualt, three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to children third degree, and one count criminal trespass.

Officers made contact with the apartment owner, Bryanna Smith. While on scene, officers says they smelled a strong odor of marijuana. The apartment was then secured, and the police called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigators for assistance.



After getting a search warrant, officers found about 11 ounces of marijuana and almost $1,200 in cash.



Brandon Smith was not in the apartment, but was found shortly after in a apartment nearby.

While locating Smith, two others were arrested for active warrants. Rodriquez Traylor and Marquez Davis were arrested for violation of probation. Bryanna and Brandon Smith were arrested, while charges are pending for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.