EGGS AND ISSUES GIVES COMMUNITY AN UPDATE ABOUT CENTERVILLE IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “So much to show. So much to see.” That’s how Betsy Yates, specialty leasing and marketing manager of Houston County Galleria, sums up renovations at the Houston County Galleria.

After 25 years, the mall has a new look.

- Advertisement -

“It needed an update,” Yates said. “We did new lighting, new paint; freshened everything up. We’ve got new stores, new food, and just new things for people to do. It’s more of an entertainment venue now than just a place to go shop.”

And while the mall has a new look, the City of Centerville is not far behind.

Tuesday morning, officials from across Houston County, various local organizations and members of the community gathered at Eggs and Issues.

Eggs and Issues is a routine networking event that provides an opportunity for the community to find out what’s going on.

Centerville Mayor John Harley says community engagement is not rare in Centerville.

“We have meetings with the citizens, asking what they want, what they want to see. They give us the ideas,” Harley said.

A new fire department, a wider street in front of the city hall and a new park top the list.

Mayor Harley described the vision of the new park.

“Initially, we’re going to have pavilions, a place for people to have parties or events, places to sit. We are going to have small libraries out there for the kids to go in and exchange library books,” Harley said.

The City of Centerville plans to open its park in May 2020, followed by the East Church St. widening project in November. The city plans to open the fire station in 2021.

The next item of business for the mall is to have someone take over the old Sears space.

The city will also have free WIFI.