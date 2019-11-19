Human remains found in Wilcox County

WILCOX, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Human remains were found Tuesday afternoon on the side of Georgia Highway 280, east of Pitts in Wilcox County.
Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rogers, says the remains are believed to be missing person Charles Richard Grimsley Jr. aka “Lil Ricky”.
- Advertisement -
Sheriff Rogers says Grimsley was reported missing by family members on August 9. He says Grimsley only lived in Wilcox County for a few days before he went missing.
The remains will be sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab for autopsy to determine if the body is Grimsley. There has been no speculation on the cause of death.
Sheriff Rogers says there is no timetable on when the autopsy will be complete. Stay with 41NBC for more information as it becomes available.