Macon Mayhem “parts ways” with head coach Leo Thomas

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem are looking for a new head coach.

The team announced Tuesday it has “parted ways” with Leo Thomas, who was in his second season with the team.

He took over after serving as the assistant coach under Kevin Kerr from 2016-2018 and after helping lead the organization to its first championship in 2017.

He was 29-32-7 in 68 games as head coach.

“Changes are something that are always difficult to make, especially in such a tight-knit organization,” Mayhem General Manager Blair Floyd said.

“This decision was not an easy one, nor something done hastily. Ownership and management evaluated all facets of the current state of the team and felt it was best to move in a new direction. We want to express our personal and professional admiration for Leo and thank him for the investment and sacrifices he made for the organization. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Second-year assistant coach Ryan Michel is the team’s interim coach.

Macon is home twice this weekend against Evansville. The puck drops at 7:30 Friday and 7 Saturday.

