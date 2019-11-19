WANTED | Man robs Murphy Express gas station in east Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station on Gray Highway.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the Murphy Express at 1402 Gray Highway.

Deputies say a man entered the store with a gun. He then demanded money from the clerk.

Deputies say the man received an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled on foot before deputies arrived.

No one reported any injuries during the incident.

Description

Male

Stands 5 foot 6 inches tall

weighs 140 pounds

last seen wearing dark clothing with his face covered

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.