MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- More than 30 people were arrested in “Operation Hidden Eye” by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis held a news conference on Tuesday to discuss how the operation helps decrease crime.

Law enforcement techniques and community engagement have led to a decrease in criminal incidents through 2019.

Operation Hidden Eye Stats:

Homicides are down by 44%

Aggravated Assaults are down by 10%

Residential Burglaries are down by 29%

Entering Autos are down by 15%

Sheriff David Davis says due to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, investigators and deputies, they managed a county-wide round-up during Operation Hidden Eye that helped bring crime down.

“We encourage residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities and incidents of crime so that members of the sheriff’s office can continue to develop strategies to address continuing crime issues,” Davis said.