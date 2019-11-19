Pink Promise United raises more than $53,000 to fund mammograms

The United Way of Central Georgia is awarding grants to local agencies to fund mammograms.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The United Way of Central Georgia is awarding grants to local agencies to fund mammograms. It’s Pink Promise United initiative is providing funding to four local organizations to pay for mammogram screenings and education for uninsured and under-insured women in Central Georgia.

The grant amount totals to $53,307.

- Advertisement -

Grant recipients inclue:

Houston County Volunteer Clinic: $10,620

Macon Volunteer Clinic: $21,222

First Choice Primary Care: $6,465 (Clinic locations in Bibb & Houston)

North Central Health District: $15,000

The funding for these grants is raised through Pink Promise United with events like the ACE Ladies’ Classic, the annual Pink Out with Mercer football and the Pink Promise United Cornhole Tournament.