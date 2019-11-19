Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 11-15

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 11 and Friday, November 15. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Waffle House

1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Waffle House

3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

Huddle House

208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

Octagon Extreme Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

Sharks Fish and Chicken

196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Cravings

108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Bibb County:

Ocean Crab House

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

Macon City Auditorium (Food Service)

415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Macon City Auditorium Concession A (FS)

425 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Dismas Charities Macon (FS)

744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Home 2 Suites (FS)

744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Domino’s Pizza

600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Mikata Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

2972 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Florence Bernd Elementary School (FS)

4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Greek Corner Pizza

3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Middle Georgia State University – Library Coffee Shop

100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Middle Georgia State University – PSC Warming Kitchen

100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Middle Georgia State University – Subway – Student Center

100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Middle Georgia State University – Wellness Center (FS)

100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Middle Georgia State University – PSC Starbucks

100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Middle Georgia State University – Macon – Knights – Dining Food Court

100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Wing Cafe Inc / Papa’s Wings & Seafood

919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Crawford County:

Crawford County Elementary School (FS)

191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Dooly County:

Fullington Academy (FS)

PO DRAWER B PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Subway

824 PINEHURST HAWKINSVILLE RD PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Hancock County:

Hargrove Snack Bar (FS)

12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

Houston County:

Waffle House

1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Hardees

2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Aqua Lounge (FS)

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A, B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Different Smokes

800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Auntie Anne’s

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Fly By Snobiz

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Yogurt City

778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

Central Georgia Technical College (FS)

80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

Captain D’s

513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

Taco Bell

419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

Burger King

2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Zaxby’s

861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Wendy’s

1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Game-On Sports Cafe

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Little Caesars

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Cook Out

3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Captain D’s

1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Jimmy John’s

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Hibachi Grill Express

209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Phatboyz Smokehouse Commissary

110 B ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Phatboyz Smokehouse Mobile

110 B ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Wendy’s

2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Jasper County:

Big Chic of Monticello

229 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

The Vanilla Bean

134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Laurens County:

Checker’s

110 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Subway

2423 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Monroe County:

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

River Place (FS)

3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

The Toasted River

8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019

T.G. Scott Elementary School (FS)

70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

Ninth Grade Academy (FS)

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Putnam County:

The Silver Moon

1077 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Georgia Butts

1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019

Bone Island Grill

920 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019

El Agave Mexican Restaurant

960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

El Sitio Mexican Restaurant

106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Senior Center (FS)

5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019