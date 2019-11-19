Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 11-15

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 11 and Friday, November 15. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Waffle House
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Waffle House
3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
Huddle House
208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
Sharks Fish and Chicken
196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Cravings
108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Bibb County:
Ocean Crab House
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
Macon City Auditorium (Food Service)
415 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Macon City Auditorium Concession A (FS)
425 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Dismas Charities Macon (FS)
744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Home 2 Suites (FS)
744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Domino’s Pizza
600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Mikata Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
2972 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Florence Bernd Elementary School (FS)
4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Greek Corner Pizza
3267 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Middle Georgia State University – Library Coffee Shop
100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Middle Georgia State University – PSC Warming Kitchen
100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Middle Georgia State University – Subway – Student Center
100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Middle Georgia State University – Wellness Center (FS)
100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Middle Georgia State University – PSC Starbucks
100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Middle Georgia State University – Macon – Knights – Dining Food Court
100 COLLEGE STATION DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Wing Cafe Inc / Papa’s Wings & Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Crawford County:
Crawford County Elementary School (FS)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Dooly County:
Fullington Academy (FS)
PO DRAWER B PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Subway
824 PINEHURST HAWKINSVILLE RD PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Hancock County:
Hargrove Snack Bar (FS)
12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
Houston County:
Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Hardees
2829 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Aqua Lounge (FS)
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A, B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Different Smokes
800 ELBERTA RD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Auntie Anne’s
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 850 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Fly By Snobiz
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Yogurt City
778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
Central Georgia Technical College (FS)
80 COHEN WALKER DR BLDG G Extension WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
Burger King
2010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Wendy’s
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Game-On Sports Cafe
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Little Caesars
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
120 HOWLAND AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Phatboyz Smokehouse Commissary
110 B ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Phatboyz Smokehouse Mobile
110 B ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Wendy’s
2925 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Jasper County:
Big Chic of Monticello
229 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
The Vanilla Bean
134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Laurens County:
Checker’s
110 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Subway
2423 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Monroe County:
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
River Place (FS)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
The Toasted River
8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2019
T.G. Scott Elementary School (FS)
70 THORNTON RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
Ninth Grade Academy (FS)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Putnam County:
The Silver Moon
1077 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Georgia Butts
1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-15-2019
Bone Island Grill
920 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019
El Agave Mexican Restaurant
960 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
El Sitio Mexican Restaurant
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-12-2019
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Senior Center (FS)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-13-2019