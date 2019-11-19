Salvation Army’s Angel Tree up, looking for people to adopt wish lists

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon needs people to help make a child’s Christmas better.

Christmas wish lists are hanging from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree at the Shoppes at River Crossing.

Major Frances Gilliam with the Salvation Army says people can adopt an angel and buy gifts written on the child’s wish list.

“We’re blessed every year that all of our angels get adopted,” she said. “So we trust that will happen again this year.”

Adoption information

You can adopt an angel through December 10 at the Shoppes at River Crossing. The gift distribution happens on December 19.