Sunny and mild conditions to dominate our weather

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny and dry conditions will rule our weather through the end of the work week before rain chances increase this weekend ahead of our next cold front.

TODAY.

We have dealt with a few clouds to start the morning, but by this afternoon I expect us to be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures across the area are going to top out in the middle 60’s before falling into the lower 40’s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

We are going to essentially hit the repeat button for Wednesday as high pressure works into the area. We will be dry with just a few high clouds across our Middle Georgia sky. Temperatures are going to top out in the middle to upper 60’s before falling into the lower 40’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We will stay dry on Thursday and most of Friday, but by Saturday we will be dealing with scattered showers associated with our next cold front. Afternoon high temperatures are going to slowly warm into the lower 70’s by Friday afternoon before moderating back into the lower 60’s by Sunday.

