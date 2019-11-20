Daybreak Interview: Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom Coronation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This weekend, the International Cherry Blossom Festival is holding its first Royalty program event with the Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom Coronation.

International Cherry Blossom Festival President and CEO, Stacy Moore, stopped by Daybreak to tells us more about it and the changes to this year’s royalty program.

The Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom Coronation is Saturday, November 23rd at 10 a.m. at the Porter Auditorium at Wesleyan College in Macon. 41NBC’s Shelby Coates will be one of the judges.

