OGLETHORPE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Oglethorpe Library will be closed until further notice, according to a tweet from the Middle Georgia Regional Library System.

If you need assistance, you can contact the other Macon County Libraries.

Ideal Public Library: (478)949-2720

Marshallville Public Library: (478)967-2413

Montezuma Public Library: (478)472-6095