Richmond County Sheriff’s Investigator killed during shooting

AUGUSTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Investigator died Tuesday night, after he was shot at a convenience store.

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was conducting a routine patrol on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Augusta around 8:30 Tuesday night. The release goes on to say, that there were people outside of the Augusta Mart. 24 year old Alvin Hester Jr. went inside the store and an officer tried to approach him while inside the mart.

According to the GBI, 51 year old year Richmond County Sheriff’s Investigator, Cecil Ridley, entered the store when Hester was exiting. Hester shot Ridley. Hester made it to the parking lot where another officer approaches him and he raises his gun. Two officers fired their guns at Hester and hit him. Hester was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the G.B.I., Investigator Ridley died from his injuries. Charges against Hester are pending.

The shooting is under investigation.