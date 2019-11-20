Cherry Blossom Festival makes Top 20 event list

The Southeast Tourism Society has selected the International Cherry Blossom Festival as a "Top 20 Event" for March 2020.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival is getting some regional recognition.

The Southeast Tourism Society has selected the International Cherry Blossom Festival as a “Top 20 Event” for March 2020. Every year, travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States.

“The goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society.

Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. For 35 years, STS has used the list to spotlight the best festivals and events in the Southeast.

“We are honored to be included as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society,” said Cherry Blossom Festival President and CEO Stacy Moore. “It is always a pleasure to be recognized by the industry and your peers.”

The 39th Cherry Blossom Festival is March 27 – April 5, 2020