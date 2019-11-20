Early voting for Warner Robins, Perry runoffs start November 21

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Both Warner Robins and Perry start their early voting for December runoff elections.

In Warner Robins, Eric Langston and Charles Bibb are running for the Post 2 seat. During the November 5th election, Langston claimed 1474 votes while Bibb claimed 1345.

In Perry, John James and Joy Peterson are running for the District 2 Post 2 seat. During the November 5th election, Peterson claimed 215 votes while James claimed 201.

The City of Byron is also holding a runoff election.

In Byron, Farrell Bass runs against Chris Hodges for the Council Post 4 seat. During the November 5th election, Hodges claimed 229 votes while Bass claimed 199.

Early voting for both Warner Robins and Perry starts Nov. 21 and ends Nov. 27. Byron early voting starts on Nov. 25 and also ends Nov. 27.

Voting locations

Perry — Board of Elections Office, 801 Main Street, Perry GA

Warner Robins — Warner Robins City Hall, 700 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins GA

Byron — Conference Center located in the Byron Municipal complex at 401 Main Street, Byron GA

Regular voting happens on December 3.