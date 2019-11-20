Local group looks to enhance Eisenhower Parkway

Eisenhower Parkway beautification and safety projects aim to attract business and customers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local group is helping attract businesses to Eisenhower Parkway through beautification and safety projects.

The Eisenhower Business Improvement District unveiled its recent projects.

Traveling down Eisenhower Parkway looks different. There are 29 more street lights, landscaping, and additional security.

“We’re really hoping people are going to drive by, see this area and want to stop, stay, shop, dine, and play here,” EBID Executive Director Jamie Arnold said.

American Pride Bank CEO John Hall says the beautification projects have attracted more customers.

“This whole project has enhanced our corridor and beautification of the area and provided more safety, which of course brings and attracts more businesses to the area,” Hall said. “This helps our business grow and helps the community overall.”

Arnold says it’s important to make Eisenhower Parkway a destination for travelers.

“I see no reason why you can’t have two areas of a community flourishing,” she said. “North Macon is flourishing. Downtown is beautiful. There’s no reason why [Eisenhower] can’t be a vital retail area.”

Funding for the projects came from a voluntary tax which residents and businesses in the area voted to pay for. Arnold says the voluntary tax is a six-year plan and has accumulated more than $1 million.