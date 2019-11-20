Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner unveils new Georgia Motor Vehicle self-service kiosk

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Expansion is on the rise — for self-service that is.

Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner Samuel Wade McCord unveiled the new Georgia Motor Vehicle Division self-service kiosk at the Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road.

The self-service kiosk allows car owners to self-register their vehicles which results in reduced wait times. Georgia residents can renew their tag by scanning their driver’s license and paying the required fee.

The process

Wade McCord says the kiosk also improves the customer experience. According to the Department of Revenue, registration can take as little as a minute.

“They can be done as quickly as you being able to push the buttons and go through the screens which is about 35 seconds,” said Wade McCord. “But I probably say that the average time is right around a minute if you are renewing by either scanning your driver’s license or your renewal notice.”

Self-service kiosks will accept credit or debit cards.